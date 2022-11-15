Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN, said that the visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to Indonesia embodies the strength of the UAE-Indonesian relations, and reflects the belief of the leaderships of the two countries in the importance of mutual meetings and visits. In uniting visions and exploring new horizons of bilateral cooperation, in order to strengthen the strategic partnership that meets the aspirations of the peoples of the two countries. In statements to Al-Ittihad, Ambassador Abdullah Salem Al-Dhaheri indicated that this visit transfers the Emirati-Indonesian bilateral cooperation from the stage of establishment and strengthening to the stage of empowerment and the completion of projects and plans set to continue the path of renaissance and prosperity of the two friendly countries through joint cooperation between partnerships between the public and private sectors.

On the most important files discussed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during his visit to Bali and Sulu, Ambassador Al Dhaheri said: “This visit comes within the framework of the participation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.” At the G20 summit, where the UAE is attending as a guest country at the summit, following the invitation received by His Highness from His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia.

He added: “During the work of the G20 Summit, His Highness the President of the State, may God protect him, will discuss with the leaders of the group ways to address current international challenges, and strengthen international cooperation to find comprehensive solutions to recover from the health, economic and social impacts of the (Covid-19) pandemic. He also reviews His Highness the experience and expertise of the UAE to contribute to achieving the goals and priorities of the Bali Summit, which are comprehensive health management, economic transformation based on digital technology, and the transition to sustainable energy.

He stressed that this participation is the best evidence of the UAE’s willingness and ability to positively participate in enhancing multilateral cooperation and drawing up economic and financial policies to face the current regional and international challenges.

Regarding the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the city of Solo, the UAE ambassador to Indonesia said: “The mosque was built with the honor of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, as a gift to His Excellency Joko Widodo, to be a symbol of friendship and cooperation between the two countries in particular. In the field of religious affairs, the mosque acts as a beacon for spreading moderation and moderation, and it will be a center for many cultural, social and economic activities that will serve the local community. Regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries and the progress they have achieved recently, the ambassador affirmed that the leaderships of the two countries have strong and solid relations, which are reflected in continuous contacts and mutual visits.

He said: «Indonesia enjoys great geopolitical and economic importance, as it is the largest Islamic country in terms of population, and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, and it is expected to become the seventh largest economy in the world by 2030, and the UAE’s relations with it are based on mutual cooperation and mutual respect. It derives its strength from the strong fraternal relations that bind the leaderships of the two countries.

Based on these data, our relationship with Indonesia is witnessing great progress and growth over the past 46 years, and it has transformed, thanks to the directives and vision of our wise leadership, into a strategic partnership that serves the aspirations and aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries to achieve a development boom, especially after the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in July 2022, which ushers in a new phase of Joint cooperation by increasing inter-trade, economic and investment opportunities.

And he added, “It is very easy to monitor and note the progress and achievements that have been made over the past three years, which is reflected in the large number of bilateral agreements that have been concluded, with a total value estimated at more than $40 billion in various sectors.” He pointed out that the most important feature that distinguishes the direction of Emirati investment in Indonesia at the present time is targeting new sectors other than the oil and gas sector, seaports and aviation, such as the field of sovereign funds, renewable energy, strategic manufacturing, health and pharmaceutical manufacturing, agriculture and food security, infrastructure, environment, digital education, tourism and the creative economy, religious affairs and other fields.

to share

Regarding the UAE’s participation in the G20 summit meetings, the UAE ambassador to Indonesia said: “Indonesia, in its capacity as chair of the G20 in its current session, invited the UAE to participate as a guest in the group’s meetings and business. This kind invitation reflects the strength of relations between the two countries, and embodies Indonesia’s belief in qualitative contribution.” provided by the UAE, to supplement the meetings and discussions of the G20 with visions and appropriate solutions to achieve the aspirations of the Indonesian presidency to confront the current international challenges.

He added: «The UAE participated in about 150 meetings in various tracks of the Group of Twenty and at the level of ministers, senior officials, delegates and working groups, the most prominent of which was the attendance participation of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in the meetings of the group’s foreign ministers in July 2022, as well as Ministers of the economy, health, education, human resources, Emiratization, environment, financial affairs, industrial intelligence and foreign trade, in addition to the President of the Federal National Council, participated in ministerial meetings related to their fields.