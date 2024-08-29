Baghdad (WAM)

Abdullah Matar Al Mazrouei presented his credentials to His Excellency Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Republic of Iraq, during the official reception ceremony that took place at the Baghdad Palace.

Al Mazrouei conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to His Excellency the Iraqi President and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Iraq conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his wishes for the UAE government and people for further development and growth. His Excellency wished the Ambassador success in his work and to strengthen bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his tasks.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the sisterly Republic of Iraq and his keenness to consolidate bilateral relations and activate them in various fields, in a way that contributes to supporting the bonds of brotherhood and cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Iraq were reviewed and ways to develop them were discussed to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and brotherly peoples.