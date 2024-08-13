Riga (WAM)

Noura Mohammed Juma presented her credentials to His Excellency Edgars Rinkevics, President of the Republic of Latvia, as the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Latvia, during a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Riga.

She conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, to His Excellency, and their wishes for his country and people for further progress and prosperity.

For his part, the President of the Republic of Latvia conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his wishes for further development and growth for the UAE government and people.

His Excellency wished the Ambassador success in her work, and in developing and strengthening bilateral relations in various fields that bring the two countries together, stressing his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate her tasks.

For her part, the Ambassador expressed her pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of Latvia, and her keenness to strengthen bilateral relations and activate them in various fields, in a way that contributes to supporting the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

During the meeting, areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Latvia were reviewed, and ways to develop and advance them were discussed, in a way that achieves the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.