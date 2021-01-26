Moscow (WAM)

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad bin Sultan Al-Jaber, the country’s ambassador to the Russian Federation, met with His Excellency Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Russian Foreign Minister, Special Envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and North Africa, at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry in the capital, Moscow.

During the meeting, he offered condolences to His Excellency Mikhail Bogdanov on the death of Sergey Kuznetsov, the Russian ambassador to the UAE, and at the same time praised the level of bilateral relations, noting that the Russian Federation is a strategic partner of the UAE.

He expressed his pride in the representation of the UAE in the Russian Federation, and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and activate them in various fields, in a way that contributes to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the UAE and the Russian Federation.