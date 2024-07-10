A convoy of Emirati trucks loaded with various humanitarian aid crossed the Kerem Abu Salem crossing for the first time since the closure of the Rafah crossing on May 6, as part of the UAE’s relief role within Operation “Gallant Knight 3” and its ongoing efforts to support the residents of the Gaza Strip, after the entry of aid had stopped in the past period as a result of the closure of the Rafah land crossing, which caused the crisis in the Strip to worsen and the markets to become scarce of food and basic materials.

Trucks loaded with 80 tons of Emirati aid arrived, including tents, which are considered a basic need due to the ongoing displacement and families leaving their homes as a result of the repercussions of the ongoing war in the Strip, in addition to basic relief supplies, food parcels and dates, which are the most important needs, at a time when the residents of the Strip are suffering from hunger and the lack of food and basic supplies in the markets.

The volunteer teams within the “Gallant Knight 3” operation began distributing tents and food parcels to displaced Palestinian families in various governorates of the Gaza Strip, in order to reach the largest number of displaced persons in various shelters, to alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions, which worsened after the closure of the Rafah crossing and the prevention of the flow of aid and relief materials to them.

Through its humanitarian arm, “Gallant Knight 3,” the UAE seeks to consolidate its humanitarian and relief role since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip to support the Palestinian brothers and alleviate their suffering, and to continue meeting their needs in light of the difficult conditions the Strip is going through by implementing relief projects to alleviate the suffering of displaced Palestinian families in a humanitarian step aimed at supporting the brothers in the Gaza Strip.