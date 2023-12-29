New York (Union)

The UAE has confirmed that the Afghan people are struggling to obtain basic needs such as food, shelter, health care, education, and decent living, and that a mixture of unsustainable humanitarian aid will not be able to stand in the face of this collapse, explaining that we have the opportunity, and perhaps the last, to change the course regarding Afghanistan. .

Yesterday, the Security Council adopted a resolution co-drafted by the UAE and Japan, which considers the implementation of the recently completed independent assessment on Afghanistan, as the country continues to face challenges.

The resolution encourages Member States and all other relevant partners to consider increasing international engagement in a more coordinated and organized manner, and affirms that the goal of this process should be to achieve peace in Afghanistan and with neighboring countries, and its full reintegration into the international community.

Following the adoption of Security Council Resolution No. 2721, the UAE affirmed that the resolution represents a principled and practical international approach centered on Afghan interests, and paves the way for a prosperous, peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

The UAE expressed its deep gratitude to the members of the Council, as well as to Ambassador Sinirlioglu and his team for their exemplary work in the independent assessment, hoping that this will mark the beginning of positive change for the Afghan people.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the Security Council, delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations, regarding Afghanistan: “I would like to pay tribute to Afghans – women and men, girls and boys, in all their ethnic diversity. Religiously, at home and in the diaspora, I would like to salute your irrepressible spirit and unwavering dedication to an Afghanistan at peace with itself, its people, its region and the world.”

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh added: “At this time last year, the Taliban issued some of their harshest decrees to date, banning girls from education beyond the sixth grade, and they quickly followed that up by banning women from working in the United Nations and international NGOs,” she noted. Afghanistan and its people, including women and girls, are clearly isolated and left to fend for themselves.

She said: “Afghans are struggling to obtain basic needs such as food, shelter, health care, education and a decent living, noting that a mixture of well-intentioned but unsustainable humanitarian aid is all that stands in the face of complete collapse,” explaining that we have a chance, and perhaps the last. To change course on Afghanistan, it will require concessions from everyone.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh added: “Implementing the recommendations contained in the Special Coordinator’s report will, at the very least, bring coherence to the often ad hoc and reactive approach of the international community,” noting that it begins a challenging but possible path towards a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan. Safe and stable.