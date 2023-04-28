New York (Union)

Yesterday, the UAE affirmed its support for the dialogue led by the European Union between Serbia and Kosovo, welcoming the bloc’s efforts to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy.

In a statement before the UN Security Council session on the United Nations Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo, the UAE indicated the depth of its relations with both Kosovo and Serbia, noting the visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Belgrade and Pristina. On a regional tour last month.

In the statement delivered by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, she said: “During His Highness’s visit, discussions focused on bilateral relations and regional stability and prosperity.”

She explained that the recent agreement between Serbia and Kosovo is the most prominent development in the relations between the two countries in more than a decade, and this path must be supported, which is welcomed.

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh added, “The UAE welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels last February on the path of normal relations, and the implementation of the road map agreed upon in the Macedonian city of Ohrid.”

And she continued, “It would not have been possible to reach that agreement without the leadership and goodwill of both sides, and we welcome the efforts of the European Union to facilitate dialogue and diplomacy, and the UAE affirms its full support for these efforts.”

She expressed the hope that the two parties would maintain their commitment to the EU-facilitated dialogue and the implementation of the agreements reached. “By doing so, lasting peace can be ensured,” she added. Her Excellency the Ambassador stated that the UAE is fully committed to supporting these efforts, in a way that achieves peace and prosperity for the peoples of Serbia and Kosovo, and for the entire region.

Her Excellency Ambassador Nusseibeh met with His Excellency Donica Jarvala Schwartz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora in the Republic of Kosovo, where the two sides discussed the recent visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to Kosovo. Also, they discussed the promising EU-led negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia, prior to the Security Council meeting.