Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, which considers the Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank and East Jerusalem a violation of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that the UAE stresses its rejection of all measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in the occupied Palestinian territories, and all practices that violate international legitimacy resolutions, which threaten further escalation and tension in the region, and hinder efforts to achieve peace and stability.

The Ministry stressed the need to support all regional and international efforts to advance the peace process in the Middle East, as well as to put an end to the illegal practices that threaten the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The day before yesterday, the International Court of Justice, the highest judicial body of the United Nations, confirmed that the decades-long Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories is illegal and must end as soon as possible.

“The court has concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Palestinian territories is illegal and that Israel must end the occupation as soon as possible,” said Judge Nawaf Salam, who presides over the International Court of Justice. He added that the State of Israel is obliged to end its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories as soon as possible.

Palestine welcomed the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice with great enthusiasm, considering the decision a victory for justice and a rejection of the occupation and the recent Knesset decision.

Last Thursday, the Israeli Knesset preempted the issuance of the court’s advisory opinion by voting by a majority in favor of a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice was widely welcomed by Arab and international countries. This came in official statements issued by Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Iraq, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, following the issuance of the Court’s opinion in response to the request of the United Nations General Assembly on December 30, 2022, regarding the issuance of an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories since 1967. Spain also welcomed the Court’s opinion, which affirmed the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and the need to evacuate Israeli settlements located on the occupied territories.

Meanwhile, Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, said that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will immediately transmit the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the legal consequences of Israel’s policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, to the 193-member UN General Assembly, and it is up to the General Assembly to decide how to proceed.

He said the Secretary-General reiterates his call for Israel and the Palestinians to engage in the long-awaited political process towards ending the occupation and resolving the conflict in line with international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and bilateral agreements.

The Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General added that the Secretary-General Guterres also stressed that the two-state solution is the only viable path to seeing a fully independent, democratic, contiguous, viable and sovereign State of Israel and a Palestinian State living side by side in peace and security.

The UN Secretary-General also renewed his urgent call for a humanitarian ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages held in Gaza.