Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahhak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the BRICS High-Level Talks on Climate Change, held on August 30, 2024 in Moscow..

The event included two dialogue sessions, the first of which addressed “National Efforts to Combat Climate Change and Promote Sustainable Development,” and the second focused on “BRICS Cooperation in the Field of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.””

Speaking at the first session, Her Excellency Dr. Amna Al Dhaheri said that last year, the UAE announced a national pledge to reduce emissions by 40% compared to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030 through the third edition of the second Nationally Determined Contributions report, in line with the UAE’s Climate Neutrality Strategy 2050, which aims to reduce emissions in a comprehensive economic perspective and set clear paths for various sectors to raise ambition and drive action towards a sustainable future..

Her Excellency stressed that the UAE has invested $50 billion in renewable energy projects in more than 70 countries, and will invest another $50 billion over the next ten years..

Al Dhaheri also stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance international cooperation and cooperation between BRICS countries in finding urgent solutions to confront and adapt to climate change, noting the importance of cooperation in the field of carbon markets proposed by the group..

During the second session, Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dhahhak stressed that cooperation in enhancing efforts to confront climate change has become an urgent issue, because failure to cooperate would undermine global efforts to address vital issues, including hunger, poverty, ill health, and improving access to clean water, energy, and many other aspects of sustainable development..

She said: “The UAE is keen to strike the required balance between its national efforts to confront climate change, and its contribution to international efforts in the same direction, through many projects and initiatives that directly contribute to achieving a sustainable future for its citizens and for humanity.”“

Her Excellency concluded by stressing the UAE’s readiness to cooperate within the BRICS group on climate change and sustainable development, based on its strong desire to create global movement in this vital file that is linked to the future of future generations..