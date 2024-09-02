Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al-Dahhak, participated in the high-level BRICS talks on climate change, which were held recently in Moscow.

The event included two dialogue sessions, the first of which addressed “National Efforts to Combat Climate Change and Promote Sustainable Development,” and the second focused on “BRICS Cooperation in the Field of Climate Change and Sustainable Development.”

Dr. Amna Al Dhaheri said that last year, the UAE announced a national pledge to reduce emissions by 40% compared to the business-as-usual scenario by 2030.

She stressed that the state has invested $50 billion in renewable energy projects in more than 70 countries, and will invest another $50 billion over the next 10 years.

Al Dhaheri also stressed the UAE’s keenness to enhance international cooperation and cooperation between BRICS countries to find urgent solutions to confront and adapt to climate change, noting the importance of cooperation in the field of carbon markets, proposed by the group.

She added that cooperation in enhancing efforts to confront climate change has become an urgent issue, because failure to cooperate would undermine global efforts to address vital issues, including hunger, poverty, ill health, improving access to clean water and energy, and many other aspects of sustainable development.

She said: “The UAE is keen to strike the necessary balance between its national efforts to confront climate change and its contribution to international efforts in the same direction, through many projects and initiatives that directly contribute to achieving a sustainable future for its citizens and for humanity.”

She concluded by stressing the UAE’s readiness to cooperate within the BRICS group on climate change and sustainable development, based on its desire to create global movement in this vital file that is linked to the future of future generations.