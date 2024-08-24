Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo)

The UAE has successfully mediated a prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine for the seventh time this year, with 230 prisoners released from both sides. This achievement reflects the UAE’s continued role as a neutral and effective mediator in international conflicts, reinforcing its position as a country capable of mediating difficult disputes.

In a post on the X platform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the UAE for its role in the prisoner exchange process.

The successful UAE-brokered swap comes in a complex context, especially after Ukrainian attacks on the Russian city of Kursk, which increased tensions between the two sides. However, the UAE was able to successfully complete this deal, reflecting its ability to maintain open channels of communication between the conflicting countries.

According to experts who spoke to Al-Ittihad newspaper, the success of the UAE’s mediation in this deal is a confirmation of the prominent role the country plays in the international arena, as it has managed to gain the trust of the conflicting parties, which is considered an important diplomatic achievement in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. This role is not limited to achieving humanitarian interests only, but extends to include enhancing stability in the region and the world.

Experts point out that the UAE has succeeded in maintaining its neutrality and credibility as a mediator, which has enabled it to mediate effectively between Russia and Ukraine. Political analysts have praised this role, stressing that the UAE has become a pivotal player in promoting peaceful solutions to conflicts, which adds to its reputation as a country that always seeks to achieve peace and stability. The total number of prisoners exchanged between the two countries in these mediations has reached 1,788.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad newspaper, Ukrainian political expert Vadim Alexander confirmed that the UAE has proven its worth as a neutral and effective party in supporting the humanitarian negotiations related to the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine. Alexander explained that the UAE’s role in this field is a tangible success for Emirati diplomacy, which is working seriously to promote peace at the regional and international levels.

He added that both sides, Ukrainian and Russian, showed great respect and appreciation for the UAE’s diplomatic efforts, which directly contributed to finding diplomatic solutions and providing humanitarian assistance to the affected parties, leading to the release of prisoners from both sides and the reunification of families over the past two years.

For his part, Russian political analyst Andrei Ontkov praised, in a statement to Al-Ittihad newspaper, the prominent diplomatic role played by the United Arab Emirates in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, describing it as the most successful mediator at the global level. Ontkov explained that the UAE was able to conclude a new prisoner exchange deal between Russia and Ukraine, despite the major escalation between the two parties, which represents a tremendous diplomatic success for the UAE in pushing the two sides to reach humanitarian understandings.