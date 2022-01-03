UAE residents will have a weekend of two and a half days, the country’s official news agency, WAM, announced last month.

“This long weekend is part of the efforts of the government of the Emirates to improve the balance between work and personal life, as well as to increase the results of the country’s economic competitiveness,” the note said.

To keep the calendar more in line with Western countries, the federation of the seven emirates adopted the Saturday and Sunday weekend, in addition to releasing employees at noon on Fridays. In most Arab countries, the days adopted as weekends are Friday and Saturday, for religious reasons.

The shorter working week will start in January for civil servants. Private companies, schools and universities may or may not follow the government’s decision.

