The UAE stressed the need to address extremism, racism and hate speech in conflict situations, noting the importance of renewing the joint commitment to promoting peace and the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence as the basis for building sustainable peace and peaceful and prosperous societies.

In a statement delivered by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, during the open debate of the Security Council on the maintenance of international peace and security and the importance of the values ​​of human fraternity in promoting and sustaining peace yesterday, the UAE said: “We meet today to discuss an issue that has a great impact on international peace and security, as our world suffers today from The spread of armed conflicts, which have reached their peak since World War II, which means that more than two billion people live in areas affected by the scourge of conflicts.

She pointed out that these conditions have become more dangerous and complex in light of the divisions and the escalation of waves of hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations, which is being used as a tool to deepen differences, incite violence and fuel conflicts, noting that places of worship have become a place for targeting, and the killing and persecution of people has become, based on Their identities, race, and religion are unlawful and common.

Her Excellency the Minister pointed to the impact of hate speech and extremism on women and girls in particular, which increases inequality and hinders their participation in public life.

She said: “History has taught us painful lessons, which are still engraved in the resolutions issued by this Council, regarding conflict situations in which extremism found a fertile ground for growth, claiming lives, destroying societies and erasing their human history. In its worst form, hate speech prompts the commission of acts that may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, as was evident in the former Yugoslavia and during the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

She added, “Hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations not only cause conflicts to break out and perpetuate, but also remain a threat lurking in reconciliation and peace-building efforts even after laying down arms, as in Bosnia and Herzegovina.”

And she added: “With the exploitation of advanced technology that opened platforms that transcend national borders, hate speech and misinformation and misinformation spread among societies around the world like wildfire, so no country or region is safe from these growing threats.”

Her Excellency Minister Noura Al-Kaabi indicated that here the responsibility and role of the UN Security Council stand out, as it must be recognized that addressing and preventing hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations in conflict situations is an integral part of the council’s mandate to maintain international peace and security, noting the need to implement pledges in The Charter of the United Nations to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war and live together in peace.

And she called for not neglecting the challenges posed by hate speech and extremism in many of the files on the agenda of the Security Council, saying: “Although the Council has addressed these challenges in individual conflict situations, it has become clear that addressing them effectively requires the Council to adopt a proactive and comprehensive approach, covering all stages Conflict, starting with working to prevent it, through resolving it if it occurred, and ending with efforts to build and sustain peace.

She indicated the state’s keenness to organize the meeting in the Security Council, out of its belief in the urgent need to renew the joint commitment to promoting peace and the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as the basis for building sustainable peace and peaceful and prosperous societies.

She said, “We believe that addressing extremism, racism, and hate speech in conflict situations requires multiple solutions that span various sectors and public policies, and all actors participate in their development and implementation. For example, governments, civil society and the private sector can play an important role in building bridges, developing policies and devising solutions to address these threats. We must ensure the full, meaningful and equal participation of women in these endeavors, due to their essential role in pursuing a sustainable approach to achieving reconciliation and peace.

Her Excellency the Minister called for the involvement of religious leaders and leaders of local communities, who, through communication with local communities, can raise their awareness of the importance of the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and promote dialogue between cultures and religions to enhance the resilience of societies and achieve peace.

She said, “We appreciate the many contributions of His Eminence the Grand Imam and His Holiness Pope Francis to promote the values ​​of human brotherhood, coexistence, and correct misconceptions.”

She said, “As for education, it is an essential tool for prevention, as it provides youth and future generations with the knowledge and skills that enable them to refute extremist rhetoric and contribute constructively to the renaissance of their societies and advocate for peace issues.”

She added, “In this context, it is possible to benefit from the valuable efforts made by the United Nations system to combat hate speech, racism and intolerance, including the strategy and action plan of the Secretary-General on hate speech, which embodies the organization’s initiative to prevent conflicts and sustain peace.”

Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, indicated that the UAE submitted with the United Kingdom a draft resolution to the Security Council aimed at addressing the threats of hate speech, racism and extremism in all its forms and manifestations in conflict situations and promoting tolerance and peaceful coexistence in a proactive and comprehensive manner.

She said, “We derive our approach and initiatives from the difficult experience that our Arab region went through after the spread of hate speech and its cause of conflicts, exacerbating and prolonging them. In the face of this reality, the UAE was able, by establishing the values ​​of tolerance, peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding, to embrace more than 200 nationalities living in peace.” and harmony on its land, and we will continue to work through all local, regional and international means and levels to encourage a culture of peace and refute extremist rhetoric. Concluding the statement, Her Excellency the Minister affirmed that the meeting of the Security Council constituted an important step towards strengthening prevention as a fundamental pillar in international efforts to maintain peace and security, calling for more efforts in this direction, so that historical patterns are overcome by responding to threats after it is too late.