Abdullah Abu Daif (Cairo)

Experts praised the UAE’s effective role in achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine by completing a new prisoner exchange deal between the two countries despite the political tensions and clear military escalation in recent months, making the country a point of peace that the world relies on to solve the problem that has been pending for the third year in a row.

Commenting on the UAE mediation, Ukrainian political expert Vadim Alexander stressed that the UAE has proven on eight consecutive occasions that it is an independent party supporting humanitarian negotiations on the exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine, praising the UAE’s active role in promoting regional and international peace, noting that there is an urgent need for the international community to cooperate with the UAE as a real mediator to achieve peace.

For his part, Russian political analyst Andrei Ontkov explained that the UAE plays a prominent diplomatic role and is the most successful mediator between Russia and Ukraine at the global level. He added that the UAE succeeded in concluding a new exchange deal, despite the major escalation between the two countries, which reflects a tremendous diplomatic success.

Political analyst Amr El-Deeb pointed out that the UAE has proven its ability to achieve progress in international crises thanks to its non-involvement in armed conflicts, which makes it a reliable mediator capable of pushing negotiations towards effective diplomatic solutions, stressing that the success of the UAE mediation gives great hope in the possibility of resolving the crisis between Russia and Ukraine at the political level.

Al-Deeb praised the UAE’s role in resolving regional and international conflicts, stressing that it is a model of peace and a firm commitment to enhancing stability, which enhances its position as an effective mediator capable of achieving tangible progress in international conflicts.