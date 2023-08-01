The memorandum of understanding was signed by Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders, and Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of the UAE Presidency of the COP28 Conference.

The memorandum of understanding states that the Council of Muslim Elders will work to invite religious organizations and religious and spiritual leaders to participate in the “faith pavilion” at COP28, which will be the first pavilion of its kind in the conferences of the parties. To represent a global platform for religious participation and interfaith dialogue in order to raise the level of ambition and take more effective measures to confront the climate change crisis, and to invite religious figures and leaders to participate in plans to address global challenges, including achieving environmental justice.

This initiative will take place in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Nations Environment Program and relevant partners around the world in organizing events and activities. To enhance the role of religious symbols in confronting the negative effects of climate change within the preparations for the COP28 Conference of the Parties, based on the important role of religious leaders and leaders in facing contemporary humanitarian challenges.

The Council of Muslim Elders and the United Nations Environment Program had earlier invited religious organizations, civil society organizations, and religious and community figures to participate in the “faith pavilion” at COP28.