Dina Mahmoud (London)

Through a comprehensive, multi-track strategy aimed at confronting terrorism, drying up its sources, and providing all necessary support and assistance to its victims, regardless of their nationalities, races, and beliefs, the United Arab Emirates, along with other countries of the world, will commemorate tomorrow, Wednesday, the “International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism,” which falls on August 21 of each year.

Even before the establishment of this annual occasion, pursuant to a resolution issued by the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, to honour those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks, support survivors and enhance their full enjoyment of their fundamental rights and freedoms, the UAE, with its firm and steadfast position in confronting the scourge of terrorism wherever it is found, plays a fundamental role in extending a helping hand to its victims, enabling them to obtain their rights and meet their needs.

A firm position that transcends generations

This unique role on the regional and international arenas stems from the UAE’s firm stance in rejecting terrorism and extremism, the foundations of which were laid by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and whose pillars were strengthened after him by the leader of the empowerment phase, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and which is currently being consolidated with the wisdom and competence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

From this standpoint, the UAE, through its various institutions, is keen to enhance the efforts of the international community aimed at helping victims and survivors of terrorism, to make their voices heard by the world, and to prevent them from falling into oblivion or neglect, once the immediate impact of the terrorist attacks to which they were subjected fades, and what usually accompanies this is the dissipation of the media and official attention they received when those attacks occurred.

The UAE has spared no effort in supporting victims of terrorism and the entities and bodies concerned with providing them with social and legal assistance, as happened with the United Nations “UNITAD” team, which was formed in 2017 to enhance accountability for the crimes committed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” in Iraq.

In addition, the State plays a pivotal role in working to develop a legislative framework on the international scene, which is concerned with the right to compensate victims of terrorism, protect their rights and ensure that their needs are met, by participating in discussions held for this purpose, including an international meeting held in this regard in late 2020.

With active Emirati participation, this meeting reviewed the most important challenges facing the agreement on compensations that must be provided to victims of terrorism, as well as their adoption and implementation in the end.

The participants also discussed practical proposals aimed at establishing what legal experts described as “model legislative provisions” related to the right of those affected by terrorist attacks to compensation, redress for the harm they suffered, and facilitating their return to their normal lives.

In the context of the UAE’s continuous work in this field, the country was a pioneer in restoring the cultural and human heritage that was destroyed by terrorist organizations in various countries. This was evident in its contribution, in cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to rebuilding historical and sacred sites that ISIS terrorists sought to destroy and demolish in Iraq, including the Al-Nuri Mosque and the Al-Tahira Church in the city of Mosul.

The UAE has also provided millions of dollars to rehabilitate what was destroyed by terrorist groups in Syria as well, in efforts that have always received a great deal of gratitude, respect and appreciation from countries around the world and relevant international organizations, which has given the country a high position on the list of countries with distinguished contributions to supporting victims of terrorist operations and providing them with all forms of assistance.

Decisive Emirati role

Through its intensive activity in the corridors of the United Nations and its affiliated agencies, especially during its membership in the UN Security Council representing the Arab Group in 2022 and 2023, the UAE contributed decisively to supporting efforts to implement the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy, which is concerned in part with solidarity with victims of terrorist attacks, helping to build their capacities, and establishing and supporting networks for civil society organizations, especially associations concerned with promoting the rights of these victims.

This strategy, adopted by consensus in 2006, stresses that one of the causes of the spread of terrorism is the dehumanization of its victims, emphasizing the important role played by these victims in both confronting terrorism and combating violent extremism.

Experts and observers agree that the UAE’s ongoing initiatives to combat terrorism and support those affected by it are indispensable to achieving what the United Nations was aiming for when it designated an annual day, about 7 years ago, to honor and support victims of terrorism.

This step aimed to enable those innocent people to fully recover from the harm and damage they suffered at the hands of blood and violence organizations, and to rehabilitate and integrate them into society by extending a helping hand to them on the physical, psychological, social and financial levels, thus giving them the opportunity to live with dignity again.

According to experts, these initiatives are closely linked to the UAE’s vision and its wise leadership of terrorism as a “global phenomenon that transcends borders, cultures and religions,” and its awareness that combating it requires concerted efforts by various parties, not only in the military field, but also through multiple means, in light of it being a complex and multifaceted epidemic, the roots of which the world must address, combat recruitment operations taking place within its framework, and participate effectively in society to protect it from this incurable disease.

preemptive confrontation

As part of its efforts to reduce the risks of terrorism, prevent its spread, and consequently reduce the extent of its losses and the number of its victims, the UAE is intensifying its preventive efforts to curb this global threat, through the establishment of multiple research centers that monitor and accurately analyze the trends of terrorist organizations, which contributes to reducing their danger, alongside the state’s involvement in direct confrontation with terrorists, in cooperation with its regional and international partners.

Among the most prominent of these institutions is the International Centre of Excellence for Countering Violent Extremism, known as Hedayah, which was launched in 2012.

This center is concerned with establishing partnerships with several institutions that work to confront this type of extremism, by focusing on areas, most notably supporting victims of terrorism, activating the role of sports and cultural diplomacy, rejecting radicalism in prisons, in addition to combating violent extremism through educational curricula.

In line with the UAE’s keenness to coordinate its efforts to combat terrorism and support its victims with the efforts of the international community in this regard, the Hedayah Center was established, in partnership with the Global Counterterrorism Forum. It is an international center concerned with training, dialogue, research and cooperation in the field of combating violent extremism, and the UAE is one of its founding members.

In the context of preventing the threat of terrorism and reducing the number of its potential victims, the UAE, in cooperation with the United States, launched the “Sawab Center” in mid-2015. It is an interactive e-mail initiative that aims to convey the voices of millions of people around the world who reject terrorist practices and stand against them.

The center works to benefit from various social media platforms to correct false and misleading ideas and provide a wider space in which moderate voices can be heard.

It also communicates with the general public via the Internet, to confront and refute false claims and misinterpretations of religion spread by extremists.

In the same context, the UAE launched the International Institute for Tolerance in 2017, with the aim of spreading the spirit of tolerance in society, and consolidating the country’s position regionally and internationally as a model to be emulated in this regard, in addition to consolidating the pillars of a culture of openness and civilized dialogue, and rejecting fanaticism, extremism, isolation, and all forms of discrimination between people, on the basis of religion, gender, race, colour, or language.

These intensive Emirati moves, which also include tightening the noose on the financiers of terrorist organizations and spreading the values ​​of peaceful coexistence and brotherhood in the region and the world, fall within the category of preemptive confrontation of terrorism, which at the same time effectively and indirectly enhances the international efforts aimed at addressing the effects of terrorist attacks, whether on the individual victims affected by them, or on the communities targeted by this cross-border threat, especially the most vulnerable societal groups, such as women, children and the elderly.