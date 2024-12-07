12/07/2024



The new project of Joaquin Sanchez has already seen the light. This Friday he presented UACOthe clothing brand of the former Betis captain until June 2023. Joaquín’s media impact is high. It could be seen for more than two decades throughout his time as a professional footballer and also when, once his retirement was announced at the end of the 22-23 season, he went on to carry out different tasks in the Real Betis organizational chart.

It is an idea that “was born as the evolution of Joaquín’s personal essence”, a “brand philosophy that will try to reflect his personal values ​​and that will invite authenticity.”

UACO reflects “his essence, his passion for sport and his love for style. Inspired by his life full of achievements, effort and humor, UACO offers collections that combine contemporary design, comfort and quality.

UACO was officially presented at the Lagoh Shopping Center in Seville this Friday in an event that was attended by a large audience.