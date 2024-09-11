Municipal police officers provided assistance to a worker from the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) who was injured by knife wounds in the Alameda neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The attack occurred at 9:23 p.m. outside a house located on Calzada Del Río and Alameda, where police from the Eastern District found him with a cut wound in the neck, which caused profuse bleeding, said a preventive agent.

The injured man, Luis Armando ML, 61, said he was a professional photographer and that he works for the UACJ in the area of ​​Social Communication, so he was taken to a Social Security hospital in Pronaf.

The victim said he was drinking beer with a friend, who attacked him for no reason, causing a six-centimeter wound to his neck, and then escaped.

An officer said the injured man refused to provide details of the person responsible, who was not arrested.