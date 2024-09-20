Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) confirmed the new directors of the four institutes after the meeting held in the rector’s office with the Honorable University Council.

The university confirmed the following directors who will serve for the next six years at the university, following the internal election held on Friday.

Fausto Enrique Aguirre Escárcega was the winner for the Institute of Architecture, Design and Art (IADA).

Jesús Meza Vega won the election for the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA).

The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIT) will be headed by Erwin Adán Martínez, and finally, the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB) will be headed by Tania Dolores Hernández García.

The elected directors will take office on October 10, 2024, and will serve until October 10, 2030.