Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) reports that, due to the rains recorded during the day, it has decided to move classes to a virtual environment through the Academic Continuity Platform, TEAMS.

Administrative activities for the evening shift are cancelled today, September 2.

The UACJ recommends that the entire university community stay tuned for updates that will be published on its social media and official website throughout the day.