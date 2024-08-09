Ciudad Juarez.- This Friday, a special session of the University Council of the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez will be held in the Aula Magna of the Rector’s Office, where a list of three candidates for the position of rector will be selected.

The session will be chaired by the outgoing rector Ignacio Camargo Nassar.

At the meeting, the 45 university councillors will have the opportunity to hear from the four candidates, who will have 15 minutes to present their proposals and request votes.

Subsequently, a first vote will be held to determine the shortlist of candidates.

Once the shortlist has been established, the candidates will have 5 additional minutes for a final vote request.