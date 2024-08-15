Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ) announced today the start of its period for issuing tickets for the admission exam, which will take place from August 15 to September 12, 2024.

Applicants interested in joining this institution can complete their application through the university’s official portal, in the admissions section.

The cost of the application for applicants of Mexican nationality is 700 pesos, while for applicants of foreign nationality it will be 1,100.

During this period, the UACJ will offer various bachelor’s and engineering degrees at its institutes, which include the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IIT), the Institute of Social Sciences and Administration (ICSA), the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB), the Institute of Architecture, Design and Art (IADA), as well as the Multidisciplinary Division at the University City (DMCU).

The application of the Basic Skills Exam (EXCOBA) is scheduled to take place starting on October 4 at the Academic Evaluation Center, located on Ignacio Mejía Avenue and Fernando Montes de Oca S/N, Margaritas neighborhood, CP 32310.

The exam results will be published on December 2, 2024.