The opening of the new Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) in Juárez will break the cycle of a shortage of doctors and hospitals, said rector Luis Alfonso Rivera Campos.

“Since there are no professionals, there are no hospitals; and since there are no hospitals, there are no clinical fields,” Rivera Campos said, who then said: “we have to break the circle, especially now that the UACH has the project of its own university hospital” in the city of Chihuahua. In an interview with El Diario, he said that the UACH in Juárez will produce the first specialist in 13 years. The representative of the university also cleared up the rumors about the continuity of the Law degree, by announcing that the degree, which is taught at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences (FCPYS) in Ciudad Juárez, will continue. The rector of the UACH yesterday made a tour of the classrooms while the law students were having class. Before them, he answered some concerns. “Let the students be certain that the degree continues,” he said. However, he acknowledged that it needs to be reinforced. They were told that investment will be made to improve the classrooms, “so that the students feel included.” Currently, Law has 27 students in Juárez, taking different semesters. He also spoke about the new Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology, which will also be offered here starting next year. He also highlighted the brotherhood it has with the Autonomous University of Ciudad Juárez (UACJ). Rivera Campos assured that the Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine has a quality base and explained that the laboratory is in the process of being put out to tender. “The laboratory should not be ready for the start of the degree, everything has been planned, opening any degree requires a lot of work and a process,” he commented, maintaining that from the first day that the incorporation of this new degree on the border was planned, work has been done to develop the project. In fact, he mentioned that on Wednesday of this week he met with Carmen Enedina Rodríguez, director of Higher Education of the Secretariat of Public Education (SEP), with whom he discussed the subject of the degree and the opportunity generated by the opening of the university hospital. He highlighted that the university had a great response from the Juarez university student community. “Some will take up to 13 years to start practicing, depending on their specialty or subspecialty,” he said. But he made it clear that “it is time for the academy to raise its hand and do its part.” “Hopefully, as the years go by, we will have the first doctor practicing in this border city,” he added.

New role model that imposes

The rector pointed out that the system implemented by his predecessor was not successful. “It was a system that relied on an educational model and that universities said yes, but you do it. It was not successful, there were two issues for me that had to be strengthened more, which was to socialize it or start doing it in another way through the easiest ways,” he said. “Now there is a new concept in universities, which is cooperation,” he added. And he recalled that universities were previously jealous of doing work with other teachers or institutes. “The demand from society is demanding, it is dizzying. And I give you the example of the Nashville Institute of Mines, which has a double aerospace degree,” he indicated. “That only gives us cooperation and we have that door open with UTEP, with UACJ, I think it is the new model to follow that imposes, and part of that is internationalization, the link to the interior of the country.”

Psychology degree begins in Juarez

The rector reiterated that next semester the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences in Juárez will add the Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. The registration forms will begin to be handed out on September 29. “We have all the administrative mechanisms for it to appear as an option on the forms,” he mentioned. “We have a super demand in a pre-registration that Mario Duarte,” the director of the faculty, investigated. “We have looked for several ways; one of them is the implementation of the Mental Health class, and the other is the opening of the Psychiatry specialty.” For this, he said that contact was made with the University Hospital of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, which has a “very special and very modern space between the hospital and the academy that we want to adopt.” He said that the psychology that will be taught will be focused on the social. “It should have a very special budget and scheme. We are in the birth that should take place as a school, so we are going with firm and slow steps, looking to have it concrete in a few years,” he said. The bachelor’s degree program starts in January 2025. The program will accept between 80 and 120 students in its first generation.

New works

Rivera Campos said that his administration is committed to the Medicine laboratory, which should be finished at the beginning of next year. Also, the rehabilitation of the gymnasium in a second or third stage so that it can be used for physical culture science. In addition, it is projected that the parking lot will grow in spaces and with it security and other administrative matters. “The issue of the Accounting graduate courses that we have, which, like Nursing, are on Fridays and Saturdays, also have their requirements for classrooms and parking spaces.” “When a student enters, even though we are in a location where they can arrive on foot, by bus or by vehicle, we have to have the cafeteria, bathrooms, classrooms ready, all in line with academic growth,” he anticipated. (Javier Olmos / El Diario)

