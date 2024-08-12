Chihuahua. – The Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) is preparing a new academic offering for the next cycle, highlighting the Veterinary Medicine degree at the Faculty of Animal Husbandry, Criminology at the Faculty of Law, and Psychology at the Faculty of Political Sciences.

This was confirmed by the rector Luis Alfonso Rivera Campos, who also highlighted the upcoming start of the Medicine degree at the Ciudad Juárez campus in the current semester cycle, and also mentioned the great need for health professionals on the border.

Regarding the need to contribute from the academic field to strengthen the mental health of the population, they will also open, in collaboration with the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon (UANL), the specialty of Psychiatry in the Faculty of Medicine, although they did not specify on which campuses.

He indicated that they will spare no effort in improving and adapting the infrastructure for the university community and that they are constantly seeking to incorporate new programs for the training of profiles that provide knowledge with a positive impact on society.