Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) Campus Juárez announced the suspension of all activities academic and administrative functions starting at 2:00 p.m. today due to rain.

The measure is intended to facilitate the mobility of students, teachers and administrative staff, as well as to guarantee the safety of the university community, it was reported.

The UACH called on all members of its community to take the necessary precautions and stay informed through the university’s official channels.