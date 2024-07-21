Fátima Socorro Quintana Corona, a seventh-semester student of Communication Sciences at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH), shared an inspiring experience after participating in an international student mobility program at the Luis Amigó Catholic University, located in Medellín, Colombia.

During her six-month stay in Medellín, Fátima took four subjects: Television Editing and Production, Television and Film Language, Radio Production and Digital Journalism.

“I loved taking those subjects, since I was able to learn what mass media communication is like in another country,” she said, and shared that through these subjects she had the opportunity to get to know in depth the different branches that make up the mass media. In the subject of Television Editing and Production, Fátima was part of a team in charge of carrying out various works.

The Luis Amigó Catholic University has a very large and sophisticated studio, which allowed it to carry out the internship in an optimal and professional manner.

These jobs included interviews, recording programs and conducting live broadcasts.

As a final project, she and her team created a magazine program that was broadcast on social media. In the subject of Digital Journalism, she faced a double challenge as a foreigner, since she had to do extensive research on the events that occur in Colombia.

She also learned about the country’s history and rich cultural diversity; “those subjects really helped me get to know this region of South America in depth,” she said.

The Radio Production course was also a remarkable experience, focusing on the production of journalistic notes in audio format, which allowed him to learn about the management of this communication channel in Colombia. Meanwhile, in Television and Film Language, he participated in the production of scripts and plans.

Fátima believes that her academic and professional growth during this semester was very significant. “The choice of this university was the right one, since the quality of teachers and education is among the best in this country,” she said. In addition, she highlighted that these six months passed by “in a flash” and she faced challenges that she never thought she would face, which also helped her grow as a person.

Being away from her family and friends pushed her to mature and experience self-care in every sense.

Medellin, being a larger city than Chihuahua, represented quite an adventure for Fatima, from currency exchange, public transportation, to Spanish idioms. Fortunately, she always had nice people who were attentive to her needs.

In addition to living with classmates from other parts of Colombia, Fátima had the opportunity to meet students from Argentina, El Salvador, Chile, Peru, Spain and Italy, which further enriched her experience.

The UACH, through its International Relations Department, provided him with continuous support from the beginning of the process until his return home, which he deeply appreciated.

As a final message, Fatima urged all students not to hesitate to take advantage of exchange opportunities.

“Leaving home and your comfort zone is very important for growing and evolving, both as a person and as a student,” she concluded.