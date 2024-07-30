Chihuahua, Chih.- The Faculty of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, through researchers, presented great advances in the treatment of organ transplants thanks to this tool.

“Flow cytometry plays a fundamental role in the field of organ transplants by providing information on the immune responses of recipient patients,” said Gerardo Pavel Espino Solís, director of the National Laboratory of Flow Cytometry (LabNalCit), based in Chihuahua, which is located in the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, on Campus II of the UACH, with applications that extend from pre-procedure evaluations to post-intervention follow-up.

Espino Solís also described how compatibility between the donor and the recipient is crucial for the success of a procedure of this type. When the immune system of the patient who receives the transplant recognizes the organ as foreign, it can trigger an immune response that attacks and damages the graft. This is known as transplant rejection.

“A perfect match significantly reduces the risk of rejection, as the recipient does not recognize the organ as a threat and therefore does not mount an immune response against it, which improves the chances of a successful and long-lasting transplant, as well as its procurement and management,” added Dr. Espino.

Flow cytometry is essential for pre-transplant crossmatching, helping to identify potential immunological incompatibilities between donors and recipients, involving the detection of donor-specific antibodies that could lead to rejection of the transplanted organ.

By classifying autoreactive antibodies, i.e. those that the transplant recipient’s immune system produces in response to antigens present on the donor organ that are perceived as foreign, Flow Cytometry allows physicians to identify high-risk donor-recipient combinations with greater accuracy.

Transplant intervention is used in Flow Cytometry to monitor the immune status of recipients, including assessing immune cell reconstitution, early detection of infections, and measuring the efficacy of immunosuppressive therapies.

These advances introduce noninvasive methods to monitor kidney transplant patients using this technique, by counting cell populations to detect signs of graft rejection.

Highlighting that, despite its advantages, the application of flow cytometry in transplantation faces challenges, particularly with regard to standardization:

“Variability in the design and execution of assays between different laboratories can lead to inconsistent results, so efforts are being made to establish standardized protocols, such as collaborative research consortia, which aim to harmonize methodologies and improve the reliability of flow cytometry assessments in clinical settings,” Espino Solís added.

In addition, LabNalCit facilities have the equipment, infrastructure and highly trained personnel to carry out pre-transplant crossmatches and stem cell monitoring/counting for bone marrow transplants.