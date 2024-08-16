Ciudad Juarez.- The Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) has initiated the first generation of 120 students of the Bachelor of Medicine program in Ciudad Juárez with a strategic focus on training future health professionals.

In this context, Luis Alfonso Rivera Campos, Rector of the university, pointed out that for the moment there are no plans to open new specialties in addition to those already existing in the Faculty of Medicine.

In response to questions about the influence of the opening of the new IMSS hospital on this decision, Rivera Campos stressed that the university plans to offer only two new areas of psychology: social psychology and clinical psychology.

Although the UACH does not have direct control over the opening of new specialties in the health sector, since these decisions depend largely on the Ministry of Health, the university maintains special monitoring.

Rivera said that even if students complete their studies and become graduates, the university will continue to provide them with support and ensure that their transition to professional life takes place in appropriate environments.

Regarding the new IMSS clinic, which began operations this week, Rivera Campos noted that this development will open new opportunities for health professionals, particularly in Medicine and Nursing.

The UACH, along with other educational institutions in the health area, seeks to collaborate to ensure that students and graduates remain close to their families and communities, thus strengthening the local health system, said the university official.

The UACH Faculty of Medicine offers academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

At the undergraduate level, available programs include the Bachelor of Physician and Surgeon and Midwife, the Bachelor of Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, the Bachelor of Public Health, and Biomedical Engineering.

In the postgraduate field, the university offers various master’s degrees and specialties.

The master’s degrees include Biomedical Sciences, Health Management and Administration, and Training and Innovation for Health Professionals.

In terms of specialties, UACH offers a variety of surgical and non-surgical options. Direct entry surgical specialties include General Surgery, Gynecology and Obstetrics, and Traumatology and Orthopedics.

Indirect entry surgical specialties include Angiology and Vascular Surgery, and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.