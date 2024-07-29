UAC: Su-57 fighter capabilities to be expanded for Air Defense Forces tasks

The capabilities of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet developed by the Sukhoi Joint Design Bureau (OKB) will be expanded for special military operations (SMO) tasks. This was reported with reference to the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) TASS.

The company noted that the Su-57 is used to solve the most complex tasks, since the aircraft is capable of operating (due to its low visibility) in conditions of dense enemy air defense.

“Despite the high performance of existing aircraft, today the Sukhoi Design Bureau is working on improving and expanding functionality for the tasks of the Air Defense Forces,” the corporation added.

They specified that in the SVO zone, the Su-57 fighter operates together with Su-34 and Su-35 combat aircraft.

Earlier, the CEO of the state corporation Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, stated that specialists from the Sukhoi Design Bureau are working on introducing drones into the armament of the Su-57 fighter.