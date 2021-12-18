Uà – Man of various ages: the previews (cast and guests) of the last episode, 18 December

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 9:25 pm on Canale 5, Uà – Man of various ages, the lifeshow for TV written, conceived and interpreted by Claudio Baglioni, is broadcasted. Protagonists of the three evenings, 60 big names from the world of music, entertainment, cinema, theater, dance, as well as 70 musicians and performers. Three unique and unmissable event evenings between great music, choreography and spectacular performances, set up in surprising scenic spaces that change with each number, with evocative, exciting, funny stories and hilarious sketches. “The funniest thing is that this is the first show of my life and it might even be my last! I did a lot of television, but I have always been one of the interpreters, never even the material that was being told ”, Baglioni’s words on Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews (cast and guests)

During the third and final evening of Uà – Uomo of various ages, many guests will take the stage. Which? Here they are: Eleonora Abbagnato, Alessandra Amoroso, Serena Autieri, Pippo Baudo, Riccardo Cocciante, Fabio Concato, Andrea Delogu, Maria Di Biase, Rosario Fiorello, Stefano Fresi, Andrea Griminelli, Enrico Lo Verso, Mahmood, Fiorella Mannoia, Marco Mengoni, Gianna Nannini , Corrado Nuzzo, Anna Oxa, Tommaso Paradiso, Leonardo Pieraccioni, Alessandro Preziosi, Massimo Ranieri, Alessandro Siani, Ornella Vanoni and Luca Ward.

Streaming and tv

Where to see the third and final episode of Uà – Man of various ages on live TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs free – for free – on Canale 5 tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 21.25. Not just TV. It will be possible to watch and review the show in streaming via the free MediasetPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Mediaset programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.