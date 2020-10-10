Not only the DFB team under Jogi Löw is currently challenged internationally, also the “little brother” of the national team has to run the days on the pitch. In the European Championship qualifier against Moldova, the German U21 managed a clear victory.
Head coach Stefan Kuntz relied on a few familiar faces in his starting XI. In addition to the seasoned professionals Dennis Geiger (Hoffenheim), Florian Krüger (Aue), Salih Özcan (Cologne) and Niklas Dorsch (Gent), the juniors welcomed their new chick: the only 17-year-old Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen) made his debut and is the youngest U21 national player of all time. Bayern talent Lukas Mai was also on the field for the juniors for the first time.
Against the blatant underdog, the juniors set the course for victory early on. The Kuntz team was already leading 3-0 at halftime. Striker Lukas Nmecha managed a brace within seven minutes (18 ‘, 25’), while Özcan made the preliminary decision just before half-time (41 ‘). Seconds before half-time, Wirtz almost scored the first goal on his debut, but his attempt from a tight angle went just over the gate.
The second half started leisurely, Krüger and Nmecha only had a chance of a fourth goal after a good ten minutes. It was not until the 67th minute of the game when the shot from substitute Jonathan Burkhardt found its way into the goal. After a nice combination with Özcan, the Mainz player finished (67 ‘).
The final point in stoppage time was set by KSC striker Dominik Kother, who also came into play as a joker (90 ‘+ 2). Moments earlier, Moldova defender Iaser Turcan flew off the field with yellow and red.
Moldova U21 0: 5 Germany U21
Goals: 0: 1 Nmecha (18 ‘); 0: 2 Nmecha (25 ‘foul penalty); 0: 3 Oczan (41 ‘); 0: 4 Burkhardt (67 ‘); 0: 5 Kother (90 ‘+ 2)
Special incidents: Yellow goal for Turcan (90 ‘+ 1)
