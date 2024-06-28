Mexico City.-The members of U2 gave Taylor Swift a warm welcome upon her arrival in Ireland by sending her flowers and a card before her Eras Tour shows in Dublin.

The singer shared a photo of the bouquet of yellow and pink roses and a note signed by the Irish band on her Instagram story.

“Dear Taylor, welcome back to our hometown. Leaving anything of it standing?!” read the letter from Bono, 64, The Edge, 62, Adam Clayton, 64, and Larry Mullen Jr. , 62.

Something that caught attention was that the musicians referred to themselves as Swift’s “Irish fan club.”

The pop star thanked the rockers for their kind welcome.

“Already feeling that Irish hospitality!” Swift captioned the post. “@U2, thank you for always being the most elegant and cool,” a gesture that made the group also publish the photo in their stories.

Bono has been open about his love for Swift’s music and admitted to being a “Swiftie” during an appearance with the singer on the “Graham Norton Show” in 2022, Page Six reported.

Swift will take to the stage at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with Paramore supporting.

Swift will then travel to Amsterdam and Zurich before heading to Italy for some performances in Milan.