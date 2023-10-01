The biggest pop band in the world looks tiny inside the Sphere. U2 returned to the stage last Friday after four years to inaugurate with a residency of several concerts this new iconic building in Las Vegas whose main attraction is a sphere covered with a 54,000 square meter LED screen. Inside the space there is a prison. At least that’s what it seems like when you look at it from below. There at the very top there is a hole, like the roof of the Roman Pantheon. It is an illusion, since this is a closed place. The music starts playing and the walls start to break. Light comes in from outside. White and shiny. It forms a huge cross. The mass of Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton has begun.

In the era where everyone wants to sell experiences, the Irish band has built one based on memories, taking the memory back to 1991, when they published Achtung Baby, the album they recorded in Germany while everyone was adjusting their sights for the future. “It’s our most brutal album, we had to put up a big fight to get it out. It is also our most political album,” said Bono at Saturday’s concert, dressed almost all the time in black, moments before performing So Cruela song that has not been played on tour since 1992.

U2 has arrived in Las Vegas with Achtung under the arm for a 25-date residency that will end in mid-December. Many of the artists come to this city with more past experience than vision of the future. Bono, a philanthropist with a wealth of around $700 million, has also seen an opportunity to preach at this point in the middle of the Nevada desert. In the concert he calls the space the “cathedral of Elvis,” one of the figures who inspired him when he was a child on Cedarwood Road in Dublin. This God of adolescence appears before 18,000 spectators in a mural called King Size, work of the artist Marco Brambilla. Sounds Even Better Than The Real Thing and the screen shows hundreds of images of the idol created with artificial intelligence. Edge, wearing his iconic bucket hat, strums his guitar while Bono spins on a small platform in the middle of the stage. “Elvis is life when you’re dead,” says the messianic vocalist moments later.

Pauli The PSM performs the day before the U2 concert as the opening concert at La Esfera, on September 29, 2023. Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for Live Nation)

In Surrender: 40 songs, a story, the memoir that the singer published last year, Bono claims to come from a long tradition of salesmen on his mother’s side. He considers himself a salesman. “I sell ideas, I sell songs, and occasionally I sell merchandise,” he writes. From Friday until December 16, Bono is now also selling the imposing sphere owned by the entertainment area of ​​Madison Square Garden in New York. The space, organizers say, offers a preview of what the future of the music and entertainment industry may be thanks to a screen whose combined resolution is equivalent to 72 high-definition televisions, immersive sound that seems to come from headphones and inputs to 500 dollars. Paul McCartney, Oprah Winfrey, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, among other celebrities, have already come to see the show.

“I can hear the murmurs of people up there,” Bono said Saturday, pointing to the third floor. “It cost $2.3 billion to be able to hear them,” the group’s leader joked. U2 appeared diminished but rejuvenated. On drums, the Dutchman Bram van den Berg, substitute for Larry Mullen Jr., who is recovering after having surgery for elbow and knee injuries. Van den Berg, 41, is the drummer of the group Krezip. “The first album of ours he heard was Pop, in 1998,” explained Bono, aware that among the audience there were only a handful of people who were born after the 90s. “My first reaction, after seeing it, was to say ‘he’s too tall, too handsome.’ This is not going to work,’” he added. And yet it works. The group has been rejuvenated with its first millennial among its ranks.

U2 dedicated to Mullen Jr. All I Want is Youthe song that Bono wrote for his wife Ali and that closes Rattle and Hum (1988), an album that sold 14 million copies. The group appears on a turntable, a device that seemed anachronistic in 1992, when it came out Achtung Baby, and that later experienced a rebirth, something that serves as a metaphor for the band itself. The stage is a copy inspired by a work of art that Brian Eno did for the London gallery Paul Stolper. Throughout the two-hour concert, which started half an hour late due to “technical problems,” the group made several nods to those who have accompanied them in their career.

From ‘zapping’ to virtual reality

What can be seen inside the Sphere drinks from Zoo TV, the groundbreaking multimedia tour that the Irish band did between 1992 and 1993. The director of the Show, a feast for the eyes and ears, is Willie Williams, who began working with the group in 1983 on the album tour War as a lighting designer. It was he who came up with the influential 1992 concept, which used signals from antennas, television broadcasts and zapping. Now, however, he has designed the new show using virtual reality in London at the same time as the Sphere was being built. The team that came up with it is from a generation that knows that screens should also be turned off. This is what happens at various moments in the four acts into which the concert is divided.

A moment from U2’s performance at La Esfera, on September 30, 2023. Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for Live Nation)

U2 has always had a special relationship with the western United States. A national park in California gave its name to his iconic 1987 album, Joshua Tree. They chose the corner of Seventh Avenue and Main, in downtown Los Angeles, to pay tribute to the Beatles in the recording of the video. Where The Streets Have No Name. In 1983 they recorded Under a Blood Red Sky, a live album at Red Rocks, an amphitheater outside Denver, Colorado. The Sphere is the opposite of Red Rocks, a forum where the stars serve as a ceiling. The stars are now at eye level: they are the cell phones that do not stop shining in a concert that is made to flood social networks. “Don’t believe what you hear, Don’t believe what you see,” Bono sang in the song. Acrobat. Small white dots began to appear on the screen on a black background. It seemed like thousands of flashes.

This Saturday it was played live for the first time in 17 years Love is Blindness. Is the last song that the group played in the session at the Hansa studios in Berlin, a session where Edge stripped down to convey with his guitar the hard divorce he was going through. The guitarist, whose real name is Dave Evans, 62, gave death knell to his solo without barely gesturing his face. At the other end was the also impassive and elegant Adam Clayton.

atomic city

But not everything is past. The group, which in recent years has found it difficult to remain current, includes in the Show a new song, Atomic City. The guitar riffs sound like a tribute to The Clash, another of the Irish influences. The theme does not surprise the audience too much, who prefers to be carried away by the images designed by Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas. The screen shows an image of Las Vegas and how the capital of vice begins to deconstruct as a series of cranes dismantle the buildings until nothing but sand is left behind.

At night some hits included in All That You Can’t Leave Behind (2000) and How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (2004). U2 dedicates the final minutes of the concert to the first years of the 21st century. Sounds Beautiful Day and the Sphere begins to fill with batracians, bats, beetles and birds. It is a mural by artist Es Devlin of the 26 endangered species in Nevada. It’s Bono’s ark. The mass is close to ending. After the show, one question comes to mind: after U2, who can fill the infinite space of the Sphere?

