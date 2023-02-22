Home page politics

From: Fabian Hartmann, Anna-Katharina Ahnefeld

Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck stands for the reversal of the traffic light policy like no other. The Green politician had to make tough decisions in the energy crisis. © Sebastian Willnow/dpa

The Greens wanted to make climate policy and had to extend nuclear power plants. The FDP wanted to lower taxes and has accumulated record debts. An expert says: The traffic light has delivered. How does that fit together?

Berlin/Cologne – Christian Lindner and Robert Habeck have known each other for a long time, they are on first-name terms and are part of a joint government. But now the green vice chancellor has written a letter to the FDP leader and finance minister, which has been made public. The writing begins with an unusual distance. Habeck addresses Lindner with “Dear colleague”. It’s about the federal budget.

Habeck is concerned that there will be too little funding for green projects in the 2024 budget. He therefore proposes reducing environmentally harmful subsidies. And improve the revenue side. That means: taxes up. At least that’s how the liberals interpret it. Lindner reacted to this – also by letter and no less distant – well: piqued. His writing also found its way into the media.

The exchange of letters can be seen as the latest episode in a traffic light conflict. There is a crunch in financial and budgetary policy. But the same goes for energy and defense. As is well known, friendship ends when it comes to money – and the FDP in particular is concerned about the stability of state finances. It is undisputed that the government has gone to extremes financially since it took office.

Traffic light coalition: The Ukraine war had a strong impact on German domestic politics

Much of this has to do with the Ukraine war. Russia’s attack on the neighboring country not only unhinged the European peace order, it also shook up German domestic politics. The coalition agreement could not anticipate this. Lisa Badum, member of the Greens from Bavaria, sees it that way too. Of course it is difficult to get money together in these times, she says in an interview with Frankfurter Rundschau. But the parliamentarian also thinks that the crisis is welding together.

Is that purposeful optimism? A call to Wolfgang Schroeder. He is a political scientist at the University of Kassel and keeps a close eye on traffic lights. Schroeder sees “a complete change in the agenda” since the beginning of the war. The bottom line is that the government did not do badly. It sounds similar when you talk to representatives of the parties. And it’s true: there was neither the feared “hot autumn” nor a “winter of rage”. And the gas didn’t run out either. So the traffic light has delivered – even if the centrifugal forces in the coalition have increased.

Bundeswehr: 100 billion special assets – and Boris Pistorius wants even more

This is shown by the example of the German Armed Forces. The coalition has released 100 billion euros as a special fund for the troops. The new Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius, thinks it is not enough. The SPD politician would also like to increase the regular budget for the military – currently around 50 billion euros a year. And by another ten billion euros per year. The Greens have so far rejected this. There was also criticism from within their own ranks. Instead of spending even more money on defense, SPD leader Saskia Esken would rather invest in education and the fight against child poverty. So the scramble for money continues.

Energy policy: A bitter pill for the Greens – the goal of climate neutrality remains

The turnaround in energy policy is likely to have been just as difficult as the approval of the special fund for the Bundeswehr – especially for the Greens. Here, too, it was the Russian war of aggression that revealed a strategic error in German energy policy: the fatal dependence on oil and natural gas from Russia. The traffic light reacted quickly: nuclear power plant extension, reactivation of coal-fired power plants, construction of LNG terminals and Habeck’s gas purchases in Qatar. The feared cold winter without energy did not materialize – but at the expense of climate policy. “But this problem remains, it has not been solved,” warns political scientist Schroeder.

Green Party politician Lisa Badum admits that decisions on energy policy were often painful for her party. The MEP is chairwoman of the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy. “But we are a very pragmatic party. If the geopolitical situation changes abruptly, as in the case of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine under international law, then we have to react rationally.

Finances: In the crisis year, Lindner becomes Minister of Debt

Suddenly Minister of Debt. This is how you could – of course exaggerated, but not entirely wrong – summarize the balance sheet of FDP leader Christian Lindner in the cabinet. The Liberal, of all people, who, while still in opposition, dismantled the financial policy of the previous government at every opportunity, who accused his predecessor Olaf Scholz (SPD) of “declaring incurring debts to be the new state philosophy”. He, of all people, has had to take out 500 billion euros in additional loans since taking office. What irony of fate.

Whether electricity and gas price brakes, more and more help for citizens and companies or an increase in the standard rates for the new citizen income: the war in Ukraine wiped out the black zero, the balanced federal budget.

There were always good reasons for new services, more money. And someone had to take responsibility for it: Christian Lindner. Found food for the opposition. Many liberal voters are also unfamiliar with the traffic light. “The FDP is being punished by its own clientele,” says political scientist Schroeder. With every lost state election, the unrest in the party grows.

Trouble at traffic lights: Even before the war, there were deep rifts in financial policy

It is still primarily FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki who is calling for a tougher pace at traffic lights. Is this the solution? Schroeder doubts that more confrontation will lead to success. The FDP’s problem is that it is unable to reconcile the challenges of the present with its program – and to explain its policies to the voters.

But it is also true that in financial policy the rifts between the Liberals on the one hand and the SPD and Greens on the other were deep even before the war. The following applies to the FDP: no tax increases. It is also in the coalition agreement, Secretary General Bijan Djir Sarai said again on Sunday on ARD. But the Greens and the SPD are not letting up.

And so a tweet by Christian Lindner not only reads like a friendly reminder to his coalition partners. “Instead of (once again) raising taxes like others, my ministry is working on improving our competitiveness,” writes Lindner. Germany is already a “maximum tax country”. The solution is not “more burden and redistribution”. This can also be understood as a warning: up to here and no further. War here, war here.