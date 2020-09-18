Highlights: Keshav Maurya said that UP government is not implementing some new rules in jobs

Opposition is misleading youth by spreading rumors – Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

‘Corey rumor told retirement in 50 years’

Prayagraj

There has been a lot of uproar over the 5 year contract offer in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. Unemployed youth and opposition parties are protesting. Meanwhile, the Deputy CM has made a big statement about all this. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya has said that the Yogi government is not going to impose any new rules in jobs. The talk of a 5-year contract and a retirement in 50 years is a rumor and the issueless opposition is misleading the youth with rumor.

Keshav Prasad Maurya clearly said that the Uttar Pradesh government is neither going to implement the five-year contract in jobs nor is there any plan for the retirement of fifty years. The government will not make any changes in any of the recruitments nor is there any idea of ​​doing so in future. Addressing the youth, he said that there is no need for anyone to get seduced. The government intends to provide employment to as many people as possible. Preparations are also being done for this.

Accused of misleading youth on opposition

The Deputy CM said that every recruitment that came out during the rule of SP and BSP would have fallen prey to corruption. Millions of rupees were used to get jobs. At the same time, in the BJP government, jobs are being found on the basis of merit. He alleged that the opposition is misleading the youth.

What is it 5 year contract offer?

According to the information, the new proposal that the UP government is considering, there is a provision to appoint employees on contract for the first five years of the government job. The state government says that the first five years the newly appointed employees will work on contract basis and their assessment will be done every 6 months. An examination can also be conducted in this assessment, in which it will be necessary to get a minimum of 60 percent marks. Those scoring less than 60 percent will be excluded from services.

Will not get any extra benefit

According to the new proposal, employees will not get any kind of service benefit during the five-year appointment of the contract. The government argues that the new system will reduce the burden of salary on the government and increase the efficiency of the employees. Apart from this, the governance will be stronger, which will benefit the common people.