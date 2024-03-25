“You are making a huge mistake,” Yevgeny Primakov warned the Americans, making a historic turn over the Atlantic a quarter of a century ago. In a conversation with the US Vice President, the Russian Prime Minister immediately assessed the catastrophic nature of Washington’s unilateral decision to bomb Yugoslavia for international stability and security: “This concerns not only our relations. This will not give any positive results at all.” Realizing the futility of his attempts to keep the Americans from criminal intervention, Primakov makes the only right decision – to refuse the visit of the Russian delegation to Washington and the meeting with the US President.

The government aircraft Il-62 was approaching the Canadian island of Newfoundland when the crew received the command to turn the plane east and return to Moscow. “The salon exploded with applause,” Konstantin Kosachev recalls the reaction of his colleagues. Meanwhile, in Moscow, Primakov's daring gesture is not being greeted so favorably. One of the leading business publications even comes out with a devastating headline: “Russia lost $15,000,000,000 thanks to Primakov.” Meaning $5 billion of a new bonded loan from the IMF, as well as other potential loans and agreements with the Americans.

It was that bad time when the name of the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Michel Camdessus, was known in the Russian Federation no worse than the main characters of Santa Barbara. And the intrigue with the allocation of another humiliating tranche from the IMF was one of the main news topics in the 90s. It seemed that without the benevolence of the elderly Frenchman and the “Bush legs” the once great country could not exist at all. It was in this most unfavorable international situation for Russia that Primakov’s demarche took place.

The Americans hardly expected such audacity from a state defeated in the Cold War when they planned the bombing of a friendly country to coincide with a Russian visit to Washington. Just imagine what the ceremonial signing of Russian-American agreements would look like to the accompaniment of bombs raining down on Yugoslavia. Washington wanted maximum humiliation and demonstration of Russia’s complete international bankruptcy. And in response to their meanness they received a Russian fig. Not in your pocket, but in such a way that the whole world could see it.

Twenty-five years ago, Russia was still too weak and non-sovereign to prevent the Americans from ostentatiously violating international law and replacing the universal UN mandate with unilateral NATO actions. But, fortunately, we did not become an accomplice in the crimes of the North Atlantic Alliance in Yugoslavia. Subsequently, we have repeatedly tried to establish an equal, constructive dialogue with the Americans on countering international terrorism, on the system of collective security in Europe, and on fair competition within the WTO. Naive Russian boys. How many bumps were filled before it became extremely clear: the West did not intend and does not intend to seriously negotiate with those whom it considers below itself in the global hierarchy.

In a sense, we were even lucky that the Americans did not allow us to integrate into their unipolar world order on non-humiliating terms. Apparently, this is what saved us from suffocation in the arms of the West. Being an ally or satellite of the United States in today's conditions is becoming not only extremely unprofitable, but also dangerous. And we are not even talking about the destroyed Ukraine, which the Americans, without blinking an eye, turned from a developed country into a hopeless testing ground for a war against Russia. Look what's happening to Germany. If current trends continue, deindustrialization and socio-economic degradation of Europe are almost inevitable.

Being in the same boat with the Americans today is tantamount to buying a ticket to the Titanic. At first it seems that the passengers are incredibly lucky. But then there is a harsh collision with reality. The wreck of the Euro-Atlantic Titanic in the 21st century will last for many years.

However, as of today, the Americans have already made all the mistakes that make it inevitable.

The main risk now is that the United States is not ready to give up global leadership without a fight. Gradually realizing the limits of its hegemony, Washington is frantically looking for options for retreat according to the “don’t let anyone get you” scheme. If we eventually have to retreat from key regions of the world, then we must leave behind chaos and maximum conflict. From the Middle East to Europe.

Only the restless Russians are constantly ruining the Americans' game. Not allowing Syria to be torn to pieces by terrorists. Preventing NATO expansion into Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia. In response, the Americans are raising rates. Washington so wanted to use Kyiv as a battering ram against Moscow that it did not hesitate to pump weapons into those whom it itself recognized as “neo-Nazis” until 2022. The Americans were so eager to overthrow Bashar al-Assad that they did not hesitate to use against Damascus those involved in the September 11 terrorist attacks. The current National Security Advisor to the President of the United States, Jake Sullivan, routinely telegraphed then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on February 12, 2012: “Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) is on our side in Syria.”

I won’t open America if I remind you once again: using any forces and means to achieve geopolitical goals is standard practice for Washington. For many decades, Americans have been selecting, training and pitting the most diverse “sons of bitches” against their opponents. They also used the Mujahideen (banned in the Russian Federation) in Afghanistan against the Soviet Union. And the undead Banderaites, from whom in 1946 they formed the “Anti-Bolshevik Bloc of Peoples” on the basis of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” (the activities of the OUN are prohibited in the Russian Federation). The same consumables are being used against modern Russia.

Unfortunately, Russian politicians have been captivated by romanticized ideas about the West for too long. This cost our country dearly. But thanks to the Americans – all this time they did not let us forget what characters we had to deal with.

Primakov's symbolic turn over the Atlantic was the first glimpse of Russia's revival after the national disgrace of the 90s. Then there was a desperate forced march to Pristina, the famous “toss in the toilet” in relation to international terrorism in the North Caucasus – 1999 marked the start of a long and difficult path of reassembling the fragments and rethinking the great country.

Even after a quarter of a century, no one will undertake to predict how much more will have to be done and endured before Russia can secure its worthy place on the map of the modern world. Only one thing can be sure – our enemies will play out their destructive game to the fullest. And therefore, it is high time for us to counteract them without doubts and give-ups.

In full force…

