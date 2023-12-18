Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

Due to security concerns, it will no longer be possible to register cars online at most registration offices in the future.

Berlin — The simplified digital vehicle registration (i-Kfz) has largely stopped again. The federal government only advertised this in September 2023 and promised big things: the quick and efficient registration, de-registration and re-registration of vehicles, without waiting times or going to the authorities.

Abolition of digital approval: Fatal security gaps are to blame

Now this option is being abolished again at almost 70 percent of German registration offices, This is also the case in Northeim, among other places. The reason: The authorities do not meet the minimum security standards. The reports about this Automobile Week citing Florian Cichon, CEO of Cologne Premium Approvals. In October 2023, security gaps in the system enabled hacker attacks on various administrative offices in South Westphalia. The hacker group “Akira” paralyzed over 70 municipalities. All systems had to be switched off immediately and a crisis team was called together. It is currently unclear when digital approval will be possible again.

Digital vehicle registration is no longer possible in most registration offices. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Photo: Frank Sorge

Actually are online Vehicle registrations in Germany have been possible since 2019. However, the i-Kfz was not really used until recently. Like the news portal heise.de reported, the Federal Motor Transport Authority recorded around 20 million applications in 2021, of which only 120,000 were made via the i-Kfz portal. This was also because the application process was quite complicated, especially for older people. In September 2023, operations were simplified. This enabled users to use their vehicle immediately after registering with a digital registration certificate. Previously, they had to wait for their stamp sticker before use. According to Cichon, the abolition will result in significantly longer waiting times for order processing.

Germany is behind in digitalization

The lack of progress in digitalization has long been criticized in this country. As the regression in vehicle registration shows, there is a lot of catching up to do in this area. According to that UN E-Government Development Index, which measures the degree of digitalization in administration among the UN member states, the Federal Republic achieved 22nd place in a country comparison. In the EU ranking, it only reached 13th place. However, the government would like to make it into the top 10 by 2025. The e-prescription and the electronic patient file, which will be used from 2024, are now taking a first step in the right direction. According to Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, this is a “quantum leap” in the digitalization of the healthcare system. But doctors and health insurance companies are criticizing the e-patient file. (jus)