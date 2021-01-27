The future of Yannick Gerhardt at VfL Wolfsburg now seems finally settled. After speculating for more than a year about a possible departure of the 26-year-old, the one-time German international will now extend his contract in Wolfsburg.
In winter 2019 and summer 2020 Gerhardt was about to move to 1. FC Köln, recently Hertha BSC was an option, but after Bruno Labbadia, who was a fan of Gerhardt as Wolfsburg coach, this also fell path.
A few days ago, the Wolves’ sports director, Marcel Schäfer, made a statement Sky : “We have been in talks with Yannick since the end of last year and would like to extend it beyond the summer. I think there will be a decision in the next week.”
Since Cologne will have to tremble about staying up in the current season and Gerhardt does not want to make friends with a commitment in the 2nd Bundesliga, he will now extend his contract with the Wolves, which will expire next summer.
Especially since the Effzeh should face the obligation of ex-Schalke Max Meyer.
“The signals are hardening that it is possible to extend with Gerhardt,” said the sports director, Jörg Schmadtke, to the picture positive.
In the current season, Gerhardt is fluctuating between starting eleven and short appearances, but currently it looks like the wolves will be represented in Europe in the next season. They will be able to use every man and Gerhardt would be a reliable figure.