A few days ago, the Wolves’ sports director, Marcel Schäfer, made a statement Sky : “We have been in talks with Yannick since the end of last year and would like to extend it beyond the summer. I think there will be a decision in the next week.”

In the current season, Gerhardt is fluctuating between starting eleven and short appearances, but currently it looks like the wolves will be represented in Europe in the next season. They will be able to use every man and Gerhardt would be a reliable figure.