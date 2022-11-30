In an interview with EL TIEMPO, the ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, explains the request he just made to the administration of President Joe Biden to The United States grants immigration relief to undocumented Colombians and the scope that said measure would have if granted.

(In context: (What does it mean that Colombia asks the United States for a relief resource for Colombian migrants?)

What is the status of Deferred Enforced Departure or DED (for its acronym in English) that the US government has just requested?

It is a mechanism that is not well known and what it does is defer the deportation of a person. Initially we had thought of requesting a TPS (Temporary Protected Status), which is another similar figure. In the conversations we had with the organizations that work on migration issues and where there are a lot of Colombians, they told us that the DED was a more manageable figure for the president (of the United States) because it is an Executive decision of the president who does not have so many filters and standards. regulations such as TPS and there is also less traffic because there are many countries that are requesting TPS. Therefore, the DED could be more viable, as happened with the Venezuelan population at the end of the Donald Trump government, when they were granted this status.



What does the decision entail?

It is a decision of the president where he suspends the application of the law to deport a population with some simple requirements, due to the situation that his country lives or lived and gives very specific benefits. The main one is that they are not deported. That departure from the country is deferred and the benefit of employment permit is also granted and with that come others such as the health service, etc. And it is a short period, for one year, or for two, extendable. What this allows is that the person can return to their country under normal conditions. It is a matter of rights and dignity. If the person gets a job and gets sponsored by your company then he can suddenly regularize his situation in this country.

What we are saying is that immigration policy must be humanized and an opportunity must be offered to the Colombian population in the United States.

How many Colombians is it estimated that it will benefit, if approved?



Here in the US it is estimated that there are some 200,000 Colombians who are in this situation. What is intended, and in this we are going to accompany the Colombian community in a campaign, is to raise awareness of this difficult situation. But at the same time what we are saying is that, Please, do not risk coming to this country endangering your lives on those roads used by the undocumented population to enter illegally. It’s not just the risk. Once they are here, the conditions in which they remain are deplorable. This is simply a mechanism to respond to an accomplished fact, from a population that is already here in painful conditions.

TPS, however, is a much broader status, which grants additional and longer-term benefits. In fact, there are 15 countries that already have it and instead there are only two with DED which, as you say, is a more obscure figure. Why did they leave this path?

In these conversations with political society, and with political sectors in the US, we find that the queue to have a TPS is immense and it is also a much more demanding status because it has a longer-term scope. But we found that the FROM D It has not been used much because it responds to more conjunctural and short-term situations. Which is better applied to the Colombian case because we are convinced that with our total peace policy the situation will change and it will allow these people to return.

From our perspective, many of those people left before the peace process took place and conditions improved. What we are saying is that this is a temporary situation that does not require a long-term measure, but something short-term until these people define their situation.

But, both the TPS and the DED are used as mechanisms to respond to extreme situations, such as the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela or a civil war. How do you intend to convince the US that something like this is happening in the country? What is the argument?

I believe that things have been changing, especially in the context of developing more humane migration policies. Colombia has a great moral authority by hosting a large number of Venezuelan migrant population, close to 2.4 million and 1.5 million temporary protection status and we invest almost 1.5 percent of the IDB serving that population. And that is going to expand.

What we are saying is that immigration policy must be humanized and an opportunity offered to the Colombian population while we achieve the security levels required for their return.

Migrants participate in a vigil for migrants who died while migrating to the United States, Photo: Guillermo Arias / AFP

So, do you consider that it is the best possible mechanism at this time for Colombians residing illegally in the United States?

It is true that it is used for crisis situations, but it is an absolute power that the president has at his own discretion and the criteria for granting a DED or immigration relief are changing. What one can say is that this is a mechanism that gives Colombia the opportunity to complement its migration policy towards its population, not only in Colombia but also with the diaspora. It will be a very interesting discussion because it is also a philosophical discussion that we are going to have with President Biden. We are strategic allies and we are on the way to consolidate peace. That is why what we ask is that they give us a period of time for our population to stabilize and return. And it is short-term, one or two years. Because the TPS tend to become permanent while this figure does not. It even seems to me that this is a pilot of how the DED can be used in the future.

In that sense, are you making a commitment to the US that the DED they are now requesting would only be for one year or a maximum of two and you do not intend to push for a renewal?

That is the commitment and it is a firm one because we are convinced that total peace will work. This is for a couple of years and is a transitory mechanism that should not go beyond.

You just said that this is not an invitation for more Colombians to come, who are already arriving in record numbers. But, don’t you think that many will see this as an opportunity to migrate to the US, where a possible work permit also awaits them?

I do not believe. People in Colombia want to stay and the country is changing. Also, this is aimed at people who are already here. However, the message we are sending is not to risk it, not to endanger your families. And we are asking their families who are already here to convey that message to them. There is a very great risk of never arriving, but if they do, what awaits them are inhuman, undignified conditions, without rights. I don’t even work, afraid and persecuted. We want you to understand that this is not a way out.

Here there is already a situation in fact for a population that is so bad that that is why we are putting it on the agenda. We want to be very clear on that. And that is why we are also working hard on other ways to come to the US but legally. And there are many. So that they can come as tourists or for temporary jobs without having to take risks and then return to the country. That is where we want the relationship in terms of migration policy between the US and Colombia to move.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68