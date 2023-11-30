Former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, considered a key figure in American diplomacy in the post-World War II era, died this Wednesday at the age of 100, his association said in a statement.

“Dr. Henry Kissinger, a respected American scholar and statesman, died today at his residence in Connecticut,” Kissinger Associates announced Wednesday evening.

Promoter of a rapprochement with Moscow and Beijing in the 1970s, The Nobel Peace Prize winner also saw his image tarnished by dark pages of the history of the United States such as support for the 1973 coup d’état in Chile, the invasion of East Timor in 1975 and, above all, the Vietnam War.

The man, who had celebrated his hundredth birthday in May, maintained the attention of world figures many decades after leaving his responsibilities in international affairs. For example, in July he traveled to Beijing to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Messages that remember Kissinger

In a statement, former United States President George W. Bush said that with the death of Kissinger “the United States has lost one of the most reliable and distinctive voices in foreign affairs” and took the opportunity to highlight his admiration for the work and history of Kissinger. life of the deceased diplomat.

“I have long admired the man who fled the Nazis as a child from a Jewish family and then fought against them in the United States Army. When he later became Secretary of State, his nomination as a former refugee read both his greatness and the greatness of the United States,” he said.

He added: “He worked in the Administrations of two Presidents and advised many more. I am grateful for that service and advice, but I am very grateful for his friendship. Laura and I will miss his wisdom, his charm and his humor. And we will always be grateful for the contributions of Henry Kissinger.”

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also spoke out on his X account and assured that Kissinger was a model of service and a great American.

“From the day he came to the United States as a teenager fleeing Nazi Germany, Dr. Kissinger dedicated his life to serving this great country and keeping America safe. He left an indelible mark on American history. United and the world,” he wrote.

Pompeo also appreciated the advice he received from Kissinger to carry out his work when he held the position of Secretary of State and assured that the late Kissinger’s wisdom helped him be better prepared.

Henry Kissinger was a model of service and a great American. From the day he came to the United States as a teenager fleeing Nazi Germany, Dr. Kissinger dedicated his life to serving this great country and keeping America safe. He left an indelible mark on America’s history… pic.twitter.com/nfm4PPvyHp — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) November 30, 2023

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME