The US Senate has begun hearing the final statements of the parties in the framework of the impeachment against the former President Donald Trump, reports TASS…

As specified, the parties agreed not to call witnesses, which was previously requested by the prosecutors. Instead, the case will be filed with a statement by Rep. Jamie Herrera-Butler, which the prosecution proposed to call as a witness.

A total of four hours are allotted for final statements by the parties.

Let us remind you that the impeachment process kicked off in the Senate this week. The former American leader is accused of inciting mutiny. On January 6, a crowd of his supporters smashed the Capitol, where at that time the results of the presidential elections were being approved, in which Joe Biden won.