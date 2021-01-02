The U.S. Senate voted on the fiscal 2021 defense budget, overcoming President Donald Trump’s vetoed law.

According to RIA News, this is the only case when parliamentarians overcame the ban of the incumbent president. During his leadership, Trump vetoed bills nine times.

The Senate’s budget extends the ban on military cooperation with Russia and calls for the Pentagon to increase the number and scale of NATO exercises in the Black Sea region with the involvement of Ukraine and Georgia – and to increase its presence and activity in the Arctic.

In addition, the document provides for the expansion of sanctions against the Russian projects Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump criticized the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate, where a vote on the defense budget blocked by him was supposed to pass. In his Twitter, Trump called the defense budget law bad and the Republican government’s inaction “a shameful example of cowardice and total submission to technology companies.”