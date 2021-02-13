The Senate of the US Congress during a meeting on Saturday acquitted former President Donald Trump as part of an impeachment procedure. TASS.

It is reported that only 57 senators voted in support of the impeachment, while 43 were against. Trump became the only president in US history to receive two impeachments in the House of Representatives, but was acquitted by senators both times.

Recall that at least 67 out of 100 senators must vote for impeachment to be indicted.

Earlier, the US Senate recognized the issue of impeachment of former President Donald Trump as constitutional.

According to the results of the vote, 56 senators were named constitutional for the impeachment of the ex-president, 44 members of the Senate opposed.

It is worth noting that earlier, five of Trump’s defenders left his team during impeachment proceedings. The reason, presumably, could be the desire of the 45th president to focus on the fact that the last elections were allegedly rigged, and not on the question of the legality of impeachment after the expiration of his term.