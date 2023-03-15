Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

A US MQ-9 Reaper drone crashed into the Black Sea after colliding with a Russian fighter jet. Political scientist Gerhard Mangott describes the incident as “risky”. © Imago/private (assembly)

A Russian fighter jet collided with a US drone over the Black Sea. Expert Gerhard Mangott rates the incident as “very risky”.

Washington/Moscow – The crash of a US reconnaissance drone over the Black Sea has exacerbated tensions between the US and Moscow Russia – their relationships because of Ukraine conflict are already heavily loaded. Political scientist Prof. Dr. Gerhard Mangott from the University of Innsbruck rated the collision as an incident with a “great risk of escalation”. “If something like this happens a second or third time, the conflict between the US and Russia could escalate,” warns the security expert in an interview FR.de by IPPEN.MEDIA.

What exactly happened? On Tuesday (March 14) a US drone and a Russian fighter jet collided over the Black Sea. Both sides react sharply: The USA accused the Russian pilots of attacking and crashing the US drone in a “dangerous and unprofessional” manner. Russia, in turn, spoke of a provocation: the US drone was used near the Russian border to collect data for Ukraine.

US drone near Russia’s border: “Militarily and politically very risky”

Political scientist Mangott does not rate the incident as a direct US provocation against Russia, but considers it militarily and politically “very risky” that the US is flying drone reconnaissance flights near Russia in order to Ukraine to provide war aid.

“Such drones transmit their data in real time to Ukraine, which can then use them to attack Russian positions,” Mangott explained. “Politically, that’s the way it’s supposed to be because the United States has decided to leave Ukraine not only with arms deliveries, but also to support with reconnaissance flights. But militarily it is risky.”

Expert on the collision between drone and fighter jet: “Theoretically it can happen every day”

In the current case on Tuesday, the Russians probably did not succeed in intercepting the drone, which is why there was direct contact. “It can be expected that there will now be efforts on both sides not to let this escalate, because nobody is interested in that,” believes Mangott.

“But for the future one has to say that such incidents can theoretically happen every day. And if it happens more times, there could be an escalation.” According to the expert, not a direct military escalation between the US and Russia, but a “significant worsening of the crisis between the two countries”.

There was also an incident in the Baltic region on Wednesday (March 15): British and German fighter jets intercepted two Russian planes in a joint NATO operation near Estonia. Mangott sees this as a provocation by Russia to test the West’s reaction. (smu)