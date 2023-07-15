WSJ: US and Japan prepared scenarios for response to a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan

US and Japanese military officials have been working on a plan of action in the event of a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan for more than a year, but it is not yet clear whether Tokyo will take a direct part in the conflict. About it informs The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing sources.

As it became known, Washington wants to involve Tokyo in countering Beijing, but Japan is in no hurry to make concrete promises. Specifically, the United States called on Japan to consider participating in a “Chinese submarine hunt” near Taiwan.

It is noted that the United States is waiting for “greater clarity” from Japan. According to WSJ sources, Japan can provide the US military with fuel and other materials. The Pentagon said the United States welcomes Japan’s interest in “expanding its role, missions and capabilities” as all this will strengthen deterrence. In addition, Washington and Tokyo have “joint defense plans.”

On July 12, it became known that China sent the largest number of warplanes in recent months to “sensitive areas” around Taiwan – 32 aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait. The move follows visits to the island by US and Canadian lawmakers.

Earlier, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said that the United States, by selling weapons to Taiwan, is pushing its people into the abyss of catastrophe. Beijing calls for an end to the sale of arms to Taiwan, as well as an end to military interaction in any form.