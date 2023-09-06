CBS: Former Proud Boys leader sentenced to 22 years in prison in Capitol storming case

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the Capitol storming case for his part in the riots two years ago. The TV channel reported CBS.

The sentence to the ex-leader of the group, handed down by the court of the metropolitan District of Columbia, became the most severe in the case under consideration. The second most severe punishment was awarded to another member of the Proud Boys, Ethan Nordin, 18 years in prison.

Tarrio has been under arrest since his arrest in 2022. He had previously been found guilty on several charges, including sedition. Despite the fact that the ex-Proud Boys leader was not at the Capitol on January 6, he, according to investigators, is the main organizer of the riots, who used his influence to justify and promote violence.

Earlier it became known that a Ukrainian nationalist participated in the storming of the Capitol by supporters of former US President Donald Trump in 2021. He is allegedly associated with the activities of “Azov” (terrorist organization banned in Russia), his participation in the rebellion was called “Ukraine’s act of war against the United States.”