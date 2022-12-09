Reuters: 14 thousand barrels of oil spilled into the river due to a major leak at the Keystone oil pipeline

Over 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into the stream as a result of a large-scale leak at the major Keystone oil pipeline in the US state of Kansas. The agency reports Reuters.

Presumably, we are talking about the largest crude oil spill in the United States in the last decade. This is the third oil spill from the Keystone pipeline since its launch in 2010. The cause of the current incident has not yet been officially announced.

Last night, the oil pipeline was shut down after an alarm went off and pressure dropped in one of the sections. The part of the pipe where the leak occurred was isolated, and barriers were installed in the waterway to prevent spilled oil from spreading further.

In October, the operator of the Polish section of Russia’s largest export oil pipeline, Druzhba, PERN, discovered a leak on one of its two lines. The reason was depressurization. PERN clarified that the leak occurred on the highway through which oil enters Germany. Later, Russian Transneft said that the leak occurred closer to the border with Germany. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki admitted that Moscow was involved in the damage to Druzhba.