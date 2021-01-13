Edition Washington Post reports that the US National Guard fighters have arrived at the Capitol, where they are guarding around the clock.

The publication publishes photographs in which the military is resting on the floor in the corridors of the Capitol and in the building of the tourist center adjacent to it. The authors of the article recall that the National Guard was housed in the Capitol for the first time since the Civil War, which ended in 1865.

It is noted that in order to ensure the safety of the upcoming inauguration of the elected US President Joe Biden, which will take place on January 20, 20 thousand National Guard fighters may be summoned to Washington.

Security for the Capitol was stepped up after the storming of the building, arranged by supporters of the incumbent President Donald Trump.

In order to ensure order in the American capital, an emergency regime was introduced before the inauguration of the newly elected US President Joseph Biden.

Earlier, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser urged Americans not to visit the capital on January 20, the day of the inauguration. Bowser said in a statement that this is due to “last week’s violent insurgency and the ongoing deadly COVID-19 pandemic.”