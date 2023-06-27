Several US diplomats and the ambassador in Moscow, Lynne Tracy, made contact with Russian authorities during the mutiny of the Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin.

At a news conference on Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the US wanted to ensure that Russian officials would protect their diplomats if necessary.

The US assured its Russian interlocutors that it was not involved in the attempted revolt because it understood that it was “an internal matter of Russia”, according to him.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed those contacts.

Miller stressed that the implications of what happened over the weekend in Russia are still unclear and that it is unclear what will happen to the Wagner group and its involvement in the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine.

The State Department spokesman admitted that it is “a significant step” – and one that has never been seen before – for Prigozhin to say that Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine was “based on a lie”.

Miller emphasized, however, that the US will continue to take steps to ensure that Wagner group members are held accountable for their actions both in Ukraine and in Africa, where it has a presence in several countries.

US President Joe Biden said he was in touch with “important” US allies to coordinate their response and ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not blame them for what happened.

He also said he had spoken on Sunday (25) with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and that he might speak with him again today to “ensure” that both have the same position on the issue.

Prigozhin emphasized on Monday, in his first remarks after the failed mutiny, that he was only seeking to “save” the private military company from disappearance, not to overthrow Putin or the country’s government.