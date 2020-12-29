The House of Representatives of the US Congress overcame the veto of President Donald Trump, imposed on the draft defense budget for the 2021 fiscal year, reports TASS.

It is reported that the $ 740 billion draft budget has been re-approved by the lower house of the American legislature.

It is noted that the Senate of the Congress will meet on December 29 to adopt this document, which, in particular, provides for sanctions against Russia due to the Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream gas pipeline projects.

Earlier, Republican Donald Trump blocked the draft defense budget approved by the Congress of the country for the 2021 fiscal year. According to him, the document does not include critical measures necessary to ensure US national security. In addition, the politician called the draft military budget “a gift for Russia and the PRC.”